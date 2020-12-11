Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

175,902 KM

Details Description Features

$17,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,490

+ taxes & licensing

RSA Motors

905-399-3007

Contact Seller
2013 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

2013 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

Hybrid Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

Hybrid Sport

Location

RSA Motors

2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-399-3007

  1. 1609374340
  2. 1609374340
  3. 1609374340
  4. 1609374341
  5. 1609374341
  6. 1609374341
  7. 1609374341
  8. 1609374341
  9. 1609374368
  10. 1609374369
  11. 1609374369
  12. 1609374369
  13. 1609374370
  14. 1609374371
  15. 1609374371
  16. 1609374370
  17. 1609374387
  18. 1609374387
  19. 1609374388
  20. 1609374388
  21. 1609374389
  22. 1609374389
  23. 1609374389
  24. 1609374389
  25. 1609374410
  26. 1609374410
  27. 1609374411
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,490

+ taxes & licensing

175,902KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6338216
  • Stock #: 011635
  • VIN: JTEBC3EH0D2011635

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 175,902 KM

Vehicle Description

All our vehicles are pre-inspected, we offer certification. Toyota inspection available upon request. Extended warranty options available on every vehicle for your peace of mind.

 

 

2013 TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID

 

NO ACCIDENTS / SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE/ 2 OWNER VEHICLE

 

BACKUP CAMERA / LEATHER / SUNROOF / POWER OPTIONS / HEATED & POWER SEATS / HANDSFREE

 

 

**CARFAX AVAILABLE**

**FINANCING AVAILABLE**

**WARRANTY AVAILABLE**

 

Finance this vehicle! We have financing available for all types of credit history. Good credit, or bad credit...all welcome! We can help whether you’re in a consumer proposal, divorce, negative equity, student, new to Canada, no credit. Prime, non-prime and in-house financing available. *DISCLAIMER* As per OMVIC regulations, This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification package is available for $699. Vehicle is drivable and can be licensed after certification is done. Tax and licensing are extra. Certification package includes safety done by a professional mechanic with 20+ years of experience, new oil change, new wipers, all fluids topped up. Our dealership is family owned, we don't have any commission based sales. No pressure sale, haggles, and no hassles. We will try our best to ensure you drive away with the car of your dream! Book an appointment now, you won't be disappointed!

 

RSA MOTORS

2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DR, OAKVILLE L6J 7Y3

905-399-3007

 

WORKING HOURS:

MONDAY TO FRIDAY 10 A.M. - 7 P.M.

SATURDAY 10 A.M. - 5 P.M.

SUNDAY CLOSED

 

**NOTE: DUE TO COVID-19 WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE CALL OR EMAIL TO BOOK AN IN PERSON OR VIRTUAL APPOINTMENT.**

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From RSA Motors

2013 Hyundai Accent GL
 152,999 KM
$4,880 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Corolla ...
 98,620 KM
$10,880 + tax & lic
2015 Audi A4 TECHNIK...
 106,908 KM
$20,880 + tax & lic

Email RSA Motors

RSA Motors

RSA Motors

2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

Call Dealer

905-399-XXXX

(click to show)

905-399-3007

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory