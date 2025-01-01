$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Prius
CLEAN
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 189,900 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Toyota Prius - Reliable, Clean, and Fuel Efficient
This 2013 Toyota Prius is the perfect combination of efficiency, technology, and comfort. A very clean, locally owned Ontario vehicle, it has been well maintained and is ready for its next owner.
Key features include:
Hybrid Synergy Drive for outstanding fuel economy
Backup Camera for safer and easier parking
Bluetooth Connectivity for hands-free calling and audio streaming
Keyless Entry and Push-Button Start
Automatic Climate Control for year-round comfort
Cruise Control for relaxed highway driving
Spacious Interior with excellent rear seat and cargo space
Touchscreen Display Audio System
Heated Mirrors for better visibility in winter
Traction Control and Stability Control for added safety
Fold-Flat Rear Seats for flexible cargo capacity
Multiple Airbags and High Safety Ratings
This Prius drives beautifully, has a clean interior and exterior, and offers exceptional value for anyone looking for a dependable, low-cost vehicle.
Available now — book your test drive today and see why the Toyota Prius remains a leader in hybrid technology.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
Vehicle Features
905-339-3330