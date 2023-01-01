$18,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-374-4006
2013 Toyota RAV4
AWD 4dr Limited
Location
Toronto Car Experts
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
647-374-4006
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10520349
- VIN: 2T3DFREV9DW083812
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 135,999 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Toyota Rav4 Limited Fully Loaded AWD Financing
Runs and drives great, fully loaded car, everything works certified and ready to go
135,999 kms
Automatic
No accidents, see carfax below this description
VIN 2T3DFREV9DW083812
AWD
4 cyl 2.5L Engine
5 seats
2 tone orange and black interior
Fully Loaded Limited edition: Navigation, Bluetooth,, Backup camera, leather, sunroof, dual climate control, heated seats, parking assist, USB, power seats, power liftgate and many more
Tires are almost new
Brakes are fresh
Ac works
The car is certified and ready to go
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE , rates start from 7.99% APR (subject to approval). We deal with all banks and 80% of different autolenders and private lenders. We are happy to approve all types of credits !
Price $18,999 plus tax and licensing Certified
With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:
Oil Change - $129
Rust Proofing - $199
Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):
3-months/5K KMS - $399
6-months/10K KMS - $599
12 Months/20K KMS - $999
24 Months/40K KMS - $1,599
36 Months/ 70K KMS - $1,899
48 Months/90K KMS - $1,999
Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!
READ IMPORTANT:
This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON
between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 10 am to 4pm Sat.
Vehicle Features
