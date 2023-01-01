Menu
2013 Toyota RAV4

135,999 KM

Details Description Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

2013 Toyota RAV4

2013 Toyota RAV4

AWD 4dr Limited

2013 Toyota RAV4

AWD 4dr Limited

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

135,999KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10520349
  VIN: 2T3DFREV9DW083812

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,999 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Toyota Rav4 Limited Fully Loaded AWD Financing 

 

Runs and drives great, fully loaded car, everything works certified and ready to go 

 

135,999 kms

 

Automatic 

 

No accidents, see carfax below this description 

 

VIN 2T3DFREV9DW083812

 

AWD 

 

4 cyl 2.5L Engine 

 

5 seats 

 

2 tone orange and black interior

 

Fully Loaded Limited edition: Navigation, Bluetooth,, Backup camera, leather, sunroof, dual climate control, heated seats, parking assist, USB, power seats, power liftgate and many more 

 

Tires are almost new 

 

Brakes are fresh 

 

Ac works

 

The car is certified and ready to go 

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE , rates start from 7.99% APR (subject to approval).  We deal with all banks and 80% of different autolenders and private lenders. We are happy to approve all types of credits ! 



Price $18,999 plus tax and licensing Certified 

 

With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options: 

Oil Change - $129 

Rust Proofing - $199 

Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield): 

3-months/5K KMS - $399 

6-months/10K KMS - $599 

12 Months/20K KMS - $999 

24 Months/40K KMS - $1,599 

36 Months/ 70K KMS - $1,899 

48 Months/90K KMS - $1,999

 

Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!

 

READ IMPORTANT:

This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON

between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 10 am to 4pm Sat.







https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=4NoGjJamhrk/FbhcfNEXu8o9CAuvmd0x&_jstate=FWmRS2Oy7xN0LF7ZFlZdASONUppZpD3ExuIMPLLVjHj9UumnLDJwnXRZ1dVcPKOzVMT8nywTQdkOYRzfb6k3ShNrg1l69VIoJveU3i3Sq25-Z8ybYQSOlllGzhERmTxg4TWh9eUXzd5Ve1HvU4zBu1icI07hZT-s9L1qhBDsZa5xpYrEM8As9xcMHgQyU_s6_s5UROMQghmRIwcsOFf8xALESfC_8KcELFWtTZKfkwB0AkRWNXzdZSDLpHGw8G1IOLvOxCBexyzcAR_y3WgSHC7TgAxu4IW_GsQ3fEsSQzpaIxbvTZlNk1jua6Z3FKhdccHa_ZxZA_i12qz1T95MGIF1qqMTHPf26rF95ZNp3zeUzlYlp_YTISSBGL27sZIanny-H0Lk-kAFzBmUmUTo4rNVc3JR1-M2MBE0RZTdbty0if4UGz7HMkH54S9vfQMZacE7D01zGIM#recalls-section



Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Toronto Car Experts

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

