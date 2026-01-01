2013 Toyota RAV4

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<p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black; background: white;>A VALID SAFETY (CERTIFIED) IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: rgb(58, 58, 58); background: white;>NO HIDDEN FEES</span></strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: rgb(58, 58, 58); background: white;> and <strong>NO HAGGLE PRICING </strong>means you know exactly the great deal you are getting.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0in; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0in; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black; background: white;>* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE <strong>(CERTIFIED)</strong></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0in; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>* A FREE (24 MONTH or 24,000 KMS) POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0in; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>*CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0in; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: rgb(58, 58, 58); background: white;>Price shown excludes</span><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;> HST, $22.00 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0in; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0in; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0in; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY IT.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0in; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0in; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>Office: 905-844-7100</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0in; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>Or Email at:</span></strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;><span>  </span><strong>oakvilleautos@hotmail.com</strong></span></p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1779919873805_549959974021461 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2013 Toyota RAV4

177,223 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Toyota RAV4

FWD 4dr LE

Watch This Vehicle
14172304

2013 Toyota RAV4

FWD 4dr LE

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

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Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
177,223KM
VIN 2T3ZFREV6DW049638

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 177,223 KM

Vehicle Description

A VALID SAFETY (CERTIFIED) IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE

NO HIDDEN FEES and NO HAGGLE PRICING means you know exactly the great deal you are getting.

INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     

* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)

* A FREE (24 MONTH or 24,000 KMS) POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE

*CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE

Price shown excludes HST, $22.00 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.

Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!

WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY IT.

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

Office: 905-844-7100

Or Email at:  oakvilleautos@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Front & rear cup holders
Digital clock
Illuminated Entry
Engine Immobilizer
Door Map Pockets
Rear window defroster w/timer
Retained accessory pwr
Map lamps
Front centre console box
Coat hooks
Outside temp gauge
water temp gauge
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer
Cargo area tie down rings
12V aux pwr outlet
Front seat-back pockets
Under cargo area storage compartments
Full carpeting w/carpeted/all-season floor mats
3-spoke tilt & telescopic steering wheel -inc: audio & Bluetooth controls

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Compact Spare Tire
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/coil springs
Electric pwr steering
Transmission oil cooler
HD battery
Independent double-wishbone rear suspension w/coil springs
Pwr front ventilated/solid rear disc brakes
2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve 4-cyl engine -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
6-speed super ECT automatic transmission

Exterior

CARGO LAMP
Front & rear splash guards
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
High solar energy absorbing glass
P225/65R17 all-season tires
Body-colour folding heated pwr mirrors w/integrated turn signals
Front windshield acoustic glass
Spoiler w/LED stop lamp
Wheel arch moulding
Projector style halogen headlamps -inc: auto headlamp cancel function

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
driver & front passenger seat belts
Rear door child safety locks
3-point seat belts for all seating positions
Front seat belt pre-tensioners & force limiters
Front seat mounted side airbags
Front & rear roll-sensing side-curtain airbags
Smart stop technology (SST)
Driver & front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags -inc: front passenger occupancy classification indicator
Anchor points for child seats
Passenger seat cushion airbag

Media / Nav / Comm

Roof mounted antenna

Additional Features

door ajar
dual trip odometers
starter
fold-down centre armrest
ECO
alternator & heater
Anti-lock braking system (ABS) -inc: electronic brake force distribution (EBD) & brake assist (BA)
60/40 split-folding rear bench seat -inc: recline
Drive mode select -inc: sport
Warnings -inc: low fuel/washer fluid
eco drive monitor
fuel economy meter
normal modes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
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905-844-XXXX

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905-844-7100

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$12,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

2013 Toyota RAV4