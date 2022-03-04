Menu
2013 Toyota RAV4

166,434 KM

Details Features

$17,088

+ tax & licensing
$17,088

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2013 Toyota RAV4

2013 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD | SELF CERTIFY

2013 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD | SELF CERTIFY

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

$17,088

+ taxes & licensing

166,434KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8617109
  • Stock #: P8950
  • VIN: 2T3BFREVXDW008950

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P8950
  • Mileage 166,434 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

