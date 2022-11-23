Menu
2013 Toyota RAV4

113,965 KM

Details Features

$17,588

+ tax & licensing
$17,588

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2013 Toyota RAV4

2013 Toyota RAV4

LE FWD LOW KM | CLEAN CARFAX | SELF CERTIFY

2013 Toyota RAV4

LE FWD LOW KM | CLEAN CARFAX | SELF CERTIFY

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

$17,588

+ taxes & licensing

113,965KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9431304
  Stock #: P4203
  VIN: 2T3ZFREV5DW014203

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P4203
  • Mileage 113,965 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

