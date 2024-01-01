Menu
<p>Fully open loan,</p><p><strong>Taxes and licensing are extra HST 13% and Licensing will be extra.</strong></p><p><strong>Finance deals are subject to a $599 finance charge,</strong><span> </span>Financing up to 96 Months depending on year of the car. We are the credit rebuilding specialists. Rebuild your credit while you drive your dream vehicle.</p><p><strong>FULL CERTIFICATION SAFETY INSPECTION (for an additional $799/-)</strong></p><p>EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE, ask us about our many different Warranty packages, consider our coverage applies anywhere in Canada & U.S.A.</p><p>All trade-ins are welcome.</p><p>Thank you for trusting</p><p>DEALS ON WHEELS AUTO</p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1721496774567_5020313253196589 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1701374972419_3351035482856881 style=line-height: 0; display: none; data-jodit-selection_marker=start></span>

2013 Toyota Venza

111,281 KM

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-815-0333

Used
111,281KM
VIN 4T3ZA3BB5DU071622

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Cattle Tan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 111,281 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Tonneau Cover
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Front & rear cup holders
Cargo Net
Cargo Mat
Illuminated Entry
Engine Immobilizer
Door Map Pockets
Rear window defroster w/timer
Retained accessory pwr
Overhead sunglass storage
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Map lamps
Front centre console box
Coat hooks
Front seat back pockets
Dual Zone Auto Climate Control
Cargo area tie down rings
Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass
Chrome interior door handles
3-spoke tilt & telescopic steering wheel w/audio controls
Pwr windows w/auto up/down for all windows
Pwr assisted trunk closer
All-season carpeted floor mats
Dust/pollen/deodourising air filter
Front door sill trim w/aluminum accents
Front captain seats -inc: 8-way pwr driver seat w/pwr lumbar support

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Transmission Cooler
Lock-Up Torque Converter
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front & rear stabilizer bars
2.7L DOHC 16-valve dual VVT-i I4 engine
Independent MacPherson front/rear gas strut suspension -inc: w/coil springs
Pwr assisted front ventilated & rear solid disc brakes
Stainless steel exhaust system -inc: chrome exhaust tip

Exterior

CARGO LAMP
Fog Lamps
Compact Spare Tire
Rear Privacy Glass
Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/de-icer
Rear window wiper w/washer
Front & rear splash guards
Rear Bumper Protector
P245/55R19 all-season tires
Projector style halogen headlamps w/auto on/off
Rear spoiler w/LED stop lamp
Folding pwr heated mirrors w/puddle lamps

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child safety rear door locks
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD) w/Brake Assist
Front & rear side curtain air bags
All position 3-point lap & shoulder belts
front seat-mounted side air bags
Driver & front passenger dual-stage air bags
Front passenger air bag status indicator
Active front headrests w/whiplash protection
Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) w/Traction Control (TRAC)
Hill-start assist control (HAC)
Front seatbelt pretensioners & force limiters w/B-pillar adjustment
Driver knee air bag
Smart stop technology

Media / Nav / Comm

(6) SPEAKERS
Roof mounted antenna
Bluetooth Capability
aux input jack

Convenience

Optitron instrumentation -inc: tachometer

Additional Features

door ajar
(1) rear
water & outside temp
USB Audio input
sequential shift mode
12V aux pwr outlets -inc: (2) front
19 aluminum alloy wheels w/wheel locks
3.5 LCD display
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: Super Electronically Controlled (Super ECT)
Warnings -inc: trans fluid temp warning
low fuel & washer fluid
multi info display
remote release in cargo area
vertical headrests adjustment
6.1 display audio
Rear 60/40 split bench seat -inc: centre armrest
fold-down seat back
Auto Sound Levelizer System (ASL)
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3/WMA player -inc: XM satellite radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Deals on Wheels Auto

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
2013 Toyota Venza