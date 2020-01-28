Menu
2013 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

Comfortline

Location

Oakville Auto Sales

1490 Speers Rd Unit 1b, Oakville, ON L6L 2X6

647-999-2277

Sale Price

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 112,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4538532
  • VIN: 3VWPL7AJ7DM657867
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

WAGON DIESEL AUTOMATIC,CLEAN WITH NO ACCIDENTS,PURCHASED DIRECTLY FROM VW CANADA 3 TO CHOOSE FROM ALSO DARK BLUE,BEIGE AND BLACK AVAILABLE,ALL EQUIPPED WITH: BLUETOOTH READY,HEATED SEATS,TOUCHSCREEN MEDIA,BOTH KEYS AND REMOTES and a lot more. ~~~~~~~ CERTIFIED (SAFETY) INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE~~~~~~~~~ CLEAN WITH NO ACCIDENTS.CARFAX LINK:https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=lLrhi1xsJsXUqlx86NNlCTw3Eo4jH7Zx

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Locks
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

