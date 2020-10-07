2013 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player CD Changer Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Warranty Warranty Included Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Locks Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

