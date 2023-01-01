Menu
4dr 2.0L Man Trendline

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

210,438 KM

Details Description Features

$4,988

+ tax & licensing
2013 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan Trendline

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan Trendline

Location

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

905-845-1646

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,988

+ taxes & licensing

210,438KM
Used
VIN 3VW1K7AJ5DM390995

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 210,438 KM

Vehicle Description

4dr 2.0L Man Trendline

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Limited Slip Differential

Interior

Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
am/fm
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Cloth Seats

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
M/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
5-Speed M/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2013 Volkswagen Jetta