2013 Volkswagen Jetta
Sedan Trendline
2013 Volkswagen Jetta
Sedan Trendline
Kennedy Ford
280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4
905-845-1646
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
210,438KM
VIN 3VW1K7AJ5DM390995
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 210,438 KM
Vehicle Description
4dr 2.0L Man Trendline
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Limited Slip Differential
Interior
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Safety
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
am/fm
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Seating
Cloth Seats
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Powertrain
4 Cylinder Engine
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
M/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
5-Speed M/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season
2013 Volkswagen Jetta