Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

212,965 KM

Details Features

$8,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

2.0L Auto Comfortline SUNROOF B-TOOTH NEW BRAKES

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

2.0L Auto Comfortline SUNROOF B-TOOTH NEW BRAKES

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

  1. 1706207135
  2. 1706207134
  3. 1706207134
  4. 1706207134
  5. 1706207134
  6. 1706207134
  7. 1706207134
  8. 1706207135
  9. 1706207134
  10. 1706207134
  11. 1706207134
  12. 1706207134
  13. 1706207135
  14. 1706207135
  15. 1706207135
  16. 1706207134
  17. 1706207135
  18. 1706207134
  19. 1706207134
  20. 1706207135
  21. 1706207135
  22. 1706207135
  23. 1706207135
  24. 1706207135
  25. 1706207135
  26. 1706207135
  27. 1706207135
  28. 1706207135
  29. 1706207135
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
212,965KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWDK7AJ3DM415339

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 212,965 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0L Auto Comfortline SUNROOF B-TOOTH NEW BRAKES for sale in Oakville, ON
2013 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0L Auto Comfortline SUNROOF B-TOOTH NEW BRAKES 212,965 KM $8,888 + tax & lic
Used 2013 BMW 3 Series 4dr XDRIVE AWD LOW KM LEATHER SUNROOF NEW BRAKES for sale in Oakville, ON
2013 BMW 3 Series 4dr XDRIVE AWD LOW KM LEATHER SUNROOF NEW BRAKES 124,592 KM $14,500 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Rogue AWD SPECIAL EDITION LOW KM SAFETY CERTIFED for sale in Oakville, ON
2020 Nissan Rogue AWD SPECIAL EDITION LOW KM SAFETY CERTIFED 51,959 KM $25,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
2013 Volkswagen Jetta