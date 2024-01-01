$8,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2013 Volkswagen Jetta
2.0L Auto Comfortline SUNROOF B-TOOTH NEW BRAKES
2013 Volkswagen Jetta
2.0L Auto Comfortline SUNROOF B-TOOTH NEW BRAKES
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,888
+ taxes & licensing
212,965KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3VWDK7AJ3DM415339
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 212,965 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Seating
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales
2013 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0L Auto Comfortline SUNROOF B-TOOTH NEW BRAKES 212,965 KM $8,888 + tax & lic
2013 BMW 3 Series 4dr XDRIVE AWD LOW KM LEATHER SUNROOF NEW BRAKES 124,592 KM $14,500 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Rogue AWD SPECIAL EDITION LOW KM SAFETY CERTIFED 51,959 KM $25,000 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Rosa Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Call Dealer
289-837-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$8,888
+ taxes & licensing
Rosa Auto Sales
289-837-1234
2013 Volkswagen Jetta