2013 Volkswagen Jetta

TRENDLINE+|NO ACCIDENT|CERTIFIED

Location

636 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 5B2

647-575-8421

$5,250

+ taxes & licensing

  • 168,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4385481
  • VIN: 3VW2K7AJ5DM354258
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

No Accident, Runs great, Rust free, Extra clean, Certified

Alloy Wheels, Tiptronic, Rear Defroster, Trip Computer, Keyless Entry, Power Locks, Power Windows, Remote Trunk Release, Tinted Windows, Air Conditioning, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary 12 Outlet

Has new Oil Change

*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*

** Customers are welcome to view, test drive and have the vehicle Inspected by a mechanic of their choice **

- Only Pay Listed Price + Tax & Licensing, No Admin fee or Hidden charges.
- We provide a free CarFax/History report on each car we sell

Price Includes:
* Free Safety Certificate.
* Free 24 Month Powertrain warranty (Upgradeable to more extensive packages of your choice)
* Free 30 Day Safety Warranty Through our dealership.
* Free Oil Change.
* Free car detailing by our experienced staff.

* Trade-Ins Welcome; Bring your car for a free appraisal
* Financing Options are available for All Credits whether Good, Bad or No Credit, We'll Get you approved!  (Rates are as low as 4.99% OAC).


We are OMVIC Certified Dealer, Buy With Confidence.
Proud Member of UCDA

Good Day Autos is located at the heart of Oakville on Fourth Line and Speers

For inquiries and to book a test drive please call us at:
Tel :(647)575-8421
www.GoodDayAutos.ca

Address:
636 Fourth Line,
Oakville ON, L6L 5B2


Business Hours:
Mon - Fri: 9:30am - 7pm
Sat          : 10am - 5pm
Sun         : 11am - 4pm


*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Steel Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Conventional Spare Tire

