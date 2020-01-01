Menu
2013 Volkswagen Jetta

133,412 KM

$7,777

+ tax & licensing
$7,777

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

4dr 2.0L Auto Trendline LOW KM SAFETY NO ACCIENT

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

4dr 2.0L Auto Trendline LOW KM SAFETY NO ACCIENT

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,777

+ taxes & licensing

133,412KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6213147
  • Stock #: 2695
  • VIN: 3VW2K7AJ5DM357421

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,412 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto  4DR SEDAN  GAS SAVER VERIFED LOW KM ONLY 134412 KM  LOADED WITH POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS KEYLESS  COMES FULLY SAFETY CERTIFERD AT NO EXTRA COST

NICE COMBINATION OF GREY EXTERIOR ON GREY INTERIOR

CLEAN CAR FAX NO ACCIDENT NO CLAIMS

https://vhr-legacy.carfax.ca/main?id=%2bhGN1tyv%2fReP9CqQGU7gZTG%2b%2bGvo4Ar7

PLEASE CALL US AT 

ROSA AUTO SALES TEL (905 337 9339) 

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

EXTENDED Warranty available up to 5 years some conditions apply******

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

