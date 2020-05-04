Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Volkswagen Passat

Highline NAVIGATION,CAMERA SUN ROOF PUSH START

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Volkswagen Passat

Highline NAVIGATION,CAMERA SUN ROOF PUSH START

Location

Royalty Enterprise

1505 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-899-9228

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 73,761KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4963482
  • VIN: 1VWCN7A38DC021972
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $595

 LIMITED TIME SPECIAL VISIT ROYALTY ENT FOR THE BEST DEALS AND LOWEST PRICE

AUTOMATIC LIKE NEW, ( NO ACCIDENT ) CAR FAX IS CLEAN,LOCAL ONTARIO CAR,.NAVIGATION, BACK UPCAERA, SUN ROOF  HEATED POWER SEATS AND LED LIGHTS BLUETHOOTH,AND ALL POWER OPTION   . ALL OUR CAR ARE AVAILABLE FOR PRE PURCHASE INSPECTION BY THE PURCHASER Royalty Enterprises is committed to provide you with best lowest pricing among all competitor. We do provide FREE Car proof on all vehicle we sell. As per OMVIC regulation and standards. vehicle isn't driveable , not certify. Certification are available for extra $595 five hundred ninety five dollars, all vehicle we sell are driveable after certification.For Warranty purchases you can contact us for detail OMVIC FEE $10

 

 

 

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Locks
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Royalty Enterprise

2017 Mercedes-Benz G...
 98,720 KM
$19,998 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Civic EX ...
 76,313 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic
2016 Audi Q5 2.0T Pr...
 103,653 KM
$19,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Royalty Enterprise

Royalty Enterprise

1505 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-899-XXXX

(click to show)

416-899-9228

Send A Message