$17,900+ taxes & licensing
2014 Acura MDX
Technology Pkg No Accident Low Kms Heated Seats
Location
M-Way Motors
636 4th Line, Oakville, ON L6L 5B2
365-292-6732
Certified
$17,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 133,143 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Acura MDX Technology Package – Luxury 7-Passenger SUV – No Accident - Low Km
Mileage: 133,143 km – well maintained, excellent condition
Finance Available
⭐ Key Features:
Interior:
Premium leather seating with 7-passenger capacity
Heated front seats & power-adjustable driver’s seat with memory
- Heated Steering Wheel
2nd-row captain’s chairs & versatile 3rd-row seating
Premium finishes with wood-grain accents
Technology:
Acura Navigation System with Voice Recognition
Premium Audio System
Bluetooth® HandsFreeLink® & USB audio integration
Multi-view rear backup camera
Keyless entry & push-button start
Comfort & Convenience:
Tri-zone automatic climate control
Power tailgate for easy access
One-touch 3rd-row access
Sunroof for added comfort & style
Spacious cargo area with fold-flat seats
Performance & Safety:
3.5L V6 i-VTEC® engine – 290 hp, strong & reliable performance
Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™ (SH-AWD®) for superior control
6-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters
Advanced safety features including:
• Blind Spot Information System
• Vehicle Stability Assist® with Traction Control
5-Star Safety Rating
Warranty
Extended warranty packages available upon request
Vehicle Features
365-292-6732