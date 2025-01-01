Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=115 data-end=270><strong data-start=115 data-end=203>2014 Acura MDX Technology Package – Luxury 7-Passenger SUV – No Accident - Low Km</strong><br data-start=203 data-end=206 />Mileage: <strong data-start=215 data-end=268>133,143 km – well maintained, excellent condition</strong></p><p data-start=272 data-end=295><strong data-start=272 data-end=293>Finance Available</strong></p><p data-start=297 data-end=318>⭐ <strong data-start=299 data-end=316>Key Features:</strong></p><p data-start=320 data-end=335><strong data-start=320 data-end=333>Interior:</strong></p><ul data-start=336 data-end=559><li data-start=336 data-end=389><p data-start=338 data-end=389>Premium leather seating with 7-passenger capacity</p></li><li data-start=390 data-end=457><p data-start=392 data-end=457>Heated front seats & power-adjustable driver’s seat with memory</p></li><li data-start=390 data-end=457>Heated Steering Wheel</li><li data-start=458 data-end=514><p data-start=460 data-end=514>2nd-row captain’s chairs & versatile 3rd-row seating</p></li><li data-start=515 data-end=559><p data-start=517 data-end=559>Premium finishes with wood-grain accents</p></li></ul><p data-start=561 data-end=578><strong data-start=561 data-end=576>Technology:</strong></p><ul data-start=579 data-end=806><li data-start=579 data-end=629><p data-start=581 data-end=629>Acura Navigation System with Voice Recognition</p></li><li data-start=630 data-end=680><p data-start=632 data-end=680>Premium Audio System</p></li><li data-start=681 data-end=734><p data-start=683 data-end=734>Bluetooth® HandsFreeLink® & USB audio integration</p></li><li data-start=735 data-end=768><p data-start=737 data-end=768>Multi-view rear backup camera</p></li><li data-start=769 data-end=806><p data-start=771 data-end=806>Keyless entry & push-button start</p></li></ul><p data-start=808 data-end=836><strong data-start=808 data-end=834>Comfort & Convenience:</strong></p><ul data-start=837 data-end=1022><li data-start=837 data-end=875><p data-start=839 data-end=875>Tri-zone automatic climate control</p></li><li data-start=876 data-end=910><p data-start=878 data-end=910>Power tailgate for easy access</p></li><li data-start=911 data-end=939><p data-start=913 data-end=939>One-touch 3rd-row access</p></li><li data-start=940 data-end=977><p data-start=942 data-end=977>Sunroof for added comfort & style</p></li><li data-start=978 data-end=1022><p data-start=980 data-end=1022>Spacious cargo area with fold-flat seats</p></li></ul><p data-start=1024 data-end=1051><strong data-start=1024 data-end=1049>Performance & Safety:</strong></p><ul data-start=1052 data-end=1461><li data-start=1052 data-end=1118><p data-start=1054 data-end=1118>3.5L V6 i-VTEC® engine – 290 hp, strong & reliable performance</p></li><li data-start=1119 data-end=1185><p data-start=1121 data-end=1185>Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™ (SH-AWD®) for superior control</p></li><li data-start=1186 data-end=1241><p data-start=1188 data-end=1241>6-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters</p></li><li data-start=1242 data-end=1436><p data-start=1244 data-end=1436>Advanced safety features including:<br data-start=1342 data-end=1345 />• Blind Spot Information System<br data-start=1379 data-end=1382 />• Vehicle Stability Assist® with Traction Control</p></li><li data-start=1437 data-end=1461><p data-start=1439 data-end=1461>5-Star Safety Rating</p></li></ul><p data-start=1463 data-end=1477><strong data-start=1463 data-end=1475>Warranty</strong></p><p> </p><ul data-start=1478 data-end=1531><li data-start=1478 data-end=1531><p data-start=1480 data-end=1531>Extended warranty packages available upon request</p></li></ul>

2014 Acura MDX

133,143 KM

Details Description Features

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Acura MDX

Technology Pkg No Accident Low Kms Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle
12909371

2014 Acura MDX

Technology Pkg No Accident Low Kms Heated Seats

Location

M-Way Motors

636 4th Line, Oakville, ON L6L 5B2

365-292-6732

  1. 1756336764
  2. 1756336764
  3. 1756336765
  4. 1756336764
  5. 1756336764
  6. 1756336764
  7. 1756336764
  8. 1756336764
  9. 1756336764
  10. 1756336764
  11. 1756336764
  12. 1756336765
  13. 1756336765
  14. 1756336765
  15. 1756336765
  16. 1756336765
  17. 1756336765
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
133,143KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5FRYD4H4XEB502883

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 133,143 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Acura MDX Technology Package – Luxury 7-Passenger SUV – No Accident - Low Km
Mileage: 133,143 km – well maintained, excellent condition

Finance Available

⭐ Key Features:

Interior:

  • Premium leather seating with 7-passenger capacity

  • Heated front seats & power-adjustable driver’s seat with memory

  • Heated Steering Wheel

  • 2nd-row captain’s chairs & versatile 3rd-row seating

  • Premium finishes with wood-grain accents

Technology:

  • Acura Navigation System with Voice Recognition

  • Premium Audio System

  • Bluetooth® HandsFreeLink® & USB audio integration

  • Multi-view rear backup camera

  • Keyless entry & push-button start

Comfort & Convenience:

  • Tri-zone automatic climate control

  • Power tailgate for easy access

  • One-touch 3rd-row access

  • Sunroof for added comfort & style

  • Spacious cargo area with fold-flat seats

Performance & Safety:

  • 3.5L V6 i-VTEC® engine – 290 hp, strong & reliable performance

  • Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™ (SH-AWD®) for superior control

  • 6-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters

  • Advanced safety features including:
    • Blind Spot Information System
    • Vehicle Stability Assist® with Traction Control

  • 5-Star Safety Rating

Warranty

 

  • Extended warranty packages available upon request

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From M-Way Motors

Used 2024 Mazda CX-30 Suna No Accident One Owner Fully Loaded for sale in Oakville, ON
2024 Mazda CX-30 Suna No Accident One Owner Fully Loaded 12,576 KM $39,999 + tax & lic

Email M-Way Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
M-Way Motors

M-Way Motors

636 4th Line, Oakville, ON L6L 5B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

365-292-XXXX

(click to show)

365-292-6732

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$17,900

+ taxes & licensing>

M-Way Motors

365-292-6732

2014 Acura MDX