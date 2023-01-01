$19,980+ tax & licensing
2014 Acura RDX
TECH PKG | ROOF | NAV | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS |
Location
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
905-847-1511
108,429KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10203651
- Stock #: K9553A
- VIN: 5J8TB4H55EL805045
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 108,429 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $21
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** LOCAL TRADE!! KEY FEATURES: - SUNROOF - LEATHER - NAVIGATION - POWER DRIVER SEAT - BLUETOOTH - CRUISE CONTROL - HEATED SEATS - ELS SOUND SYSTEM - POWER TAILGATE - DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL MUCH MORE!!
