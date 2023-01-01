2014 Acura RDX

$19,980 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 8 , 4 2 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10203651

10203651 Stock #: K9553A

K9553A VIN: 5J8TB4H55EL805045

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 108,429 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features ** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $21 480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** LOCAL TRADE!! KEY FEATURES: - SUNROOF - LEATHER - NAVIGATION - POWER DRIVER SEAT - BLUETOOTH - CRUISE CONTROL - HEATED SEATS - ELS SOUND SYSTEM - POWER TAILGATE - DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL MUCH MORE!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.