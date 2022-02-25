2014 Acura TL

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,988 + taxes & licensing 1 4 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Automatic climate control Auxiliary Pwr Outlet Convenience Keyless Entry Keyless Remote Entry System Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Remote Trunk Lid Security Security System - Manufacturers Windows Rear Defroster Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Additional Features Tilt Wheel All Equipped Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror alloy rims Keyless Ignition Push start ignition

