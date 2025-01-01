$17,888+ tax & licensing
Vehicle Description
2014 Audi A5 Technic – Super Clean | Low Kilometers | Fully Loaded
Now available: a pristine 2014 Audi A5 Technic – the perfect blend of performance, luxury, and style. Locally owned and exceptionally well cared for, this coupe is in outstanding condition inside and out, with low kilometers and a clean history.
Key Features:
2.0L TFSI Turbocharged Engine
Quattro All-Wheel Drive
8-Speed Automatic Transmission
MMI Navigation Plus System
Bang & Olufsen Premium Audio
Heated Leather Sport Seats
Power Sunroof
Xenon Plus Headlights with LED Daytime Running Lights
Rearview Camera with Parking Sensors
Audi Drive Select with Adaptive Suspension
18” Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth Hands-Free and Audio Streaming
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Keyless Entry and Push-Button Start
Power Adjustable Front Seats with Driver Memory
Fog Lights, Rain-Sensing Wipers, and More
This A5 Technic offers premium German engineering with sleek coupe styling and a full suite of comfort and tech features. Whether you're commuting or cruising, it delivers a refined and confident driving experience.
Don't miss out – contact us today to schedule your test drive.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
