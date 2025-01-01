Menu
2014 Audi A5 Technic – Super Clean | Low Kilometers | Fully Loaded

Now available: a pristine 2014 Audi A5 Technic – the perfect blend of performance, luxury, and style. Locally owned and exceptionally well cared for, this coupe is in outstanding condition inside and out, with low kilometers and a clean history.

Key Features:

2.0L TFSI Turbocharged Engine
Quattro All-Wheel Drive
8-Speed Automatic Transmission
MMI Navigation Plus System
Bang & Olufsen Premium Audio
Heated Leather Sport Seats
Power Sunroof
Xenon Plus Headlights with LED Daytime Running Lights
Rearview Camera with Parking Sensors
Audi Drive Select with Adaptive Suspension
18" Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth Hands-Free and Audio Streaming
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Keyless Entry and Push-Button Start
Power Adjustable Front Seats with Driver Memory
Fog Lights, Rain-Sensing Wipers, and More

This A5 Technic offers premium German engineering with sleek coupe styling and a full suite of comfort and tech features. Whether youre commuting or cruising, it delivers a refined and confident driving experience.

Dont miss out – contact us today to schedule your test drive.

Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.

What's Included with Certification:

The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.

At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!

Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.

Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2

(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)

More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.

2014 Audi A5

$17,888

+ tax & licensing
2014 Audi A5

Technik

12487633

2014 Audi A5

Technik

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WAUWFBFR6EA046179

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 0

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
