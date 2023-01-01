Menu
2014 Audi Q5

272,728 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2014 Audi Q5

2014 Audi Q5

Quattro2.0L Technik S LINE NAVI ROOF BROWN LTHR

2014 Audi Q5

Quattro2.0L Technik S LINE NAVI ROOF BROWN LTHR

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

272,728KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10610568
  • Stock #: 2014
  • VIN: WA1WFCFP7EA010390

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Brown Leaher
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 272,728 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

ENGINE REPLACED WITH ONLY 98000 KM

Quattro  AWD 2.0L Technik S LINE, NO ACCIDENT,LOADED WITH NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC ROOF, FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSOERS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, PUSH START, BLUE TOOTH, ALLOY RIMS

BLIND SPOT ALERT

FRONT AND REAR HEATED SEATS WITH BRWON LEATHER

4 NEW BRAKES WILL BE INSTALLED WITH SAFETY

ADD $799+ 13%TAX  FOR SAFETY CERTIFIED

CLEAN CAR FAX available please check the link ON THE WEBSITE

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=+BLb/27ZcM3o1m/dQ98xqVCKtWVaexbi

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

