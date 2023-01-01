$9,999+ tax & licensing
289-837-1234
2014 Audi Q5
Quattro2.0L Technik S LINE NAVI ROOF BROWN LTHR
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10610568
- Stock #: 2014
- VIN: WA1WFCFP7EA010390
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Brown Leaher
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 272,728 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
ENGINE REPLACED WITH ONLY 98000 KM
Quattro AWD 2.0L Technik S LINE, NO ACCIDENT,LOADED WITH NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC ROOF, FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSOERS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, PUSH START, BLUE TOOTH, ALLOY RIMS
BLIND SPOT ALERT
FRONT AND REAR HEATED SEATS WITH BRWON LEATHER
4 NEW BRAKES WILL BE INSTALLED WITH SAFETY
ADD $799+ 13%TAX FOR SAFETY CERTIFIED
CLEAN CAR FAX available please check the link ON THE WEBSITE
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=+BLb/27ZcM3o1m/dQ98xqVCKtWVaexbi
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
Vehicle Features
