2014 Audi Q7
quattro 4dr 3.0L TDI Progressiv
Location
Oakville Autos
595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
905-844-7100
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 313,314 KM
Vehicle Description
HEAVY SMOKE ON COLD START UP UNTIL ENGINE WARMS UP YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE $$$ ((((SAFETY NOT INCLUDED IN PRICE)))) LOCATED AT: ***595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE, ONTARIO*** JUST TRADED IN. LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT. WE DONT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY, YOU ARE WELCOME TO HAVE IT CHECKED BY YOUR MECHANIC. **CARPROOF REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE ASKING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING CHARGES. . BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!! WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR.... CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT: Office: 905-844-7100 Sam: 416-805-7500 Rob: 416-990-5016 Or Email us at oakvilleautos@hotmail.com 595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition
Oakville Autos
