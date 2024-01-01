Menu
HEAVY SMOKE ON COLD START UP UNTIL ENGINE WARMS UP YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE $$$ ((((SAFETY NOT INCLUDED IN PRICE)))) LOCATED AT: ***595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE, ONTARIO*** JUST TRADED IN. LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT. WE DONT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY, YOU ARE WELCOME TO HAVE IT CHECKED BY YOUR MECHANIC. **CARPROOF REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE ASKING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING CHARGES. This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition

2014 Audi Q7

313,314 KM

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Audi Q7

quattro 4dr 3.0L TDI Progressiv

11913860

2014 Audi Q7

quattro 4dr 3.0L TDI Progressiv

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
313,314KM
VIN WA1CMCFE0ED004274

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 313,314 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
5 12V DC Power Outlets
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Power Rear Child Safety Locks

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Aluminum Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off

Mechanical

Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
3.27 Axle Ratio
Cell Phone Pre-Wiring
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
100 L Fuel Tank
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
190 Amp Alternator
110-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 3.0L TDI DOHC Direct-Injection V6 -inc: Turbocharged
Full-Time All-Wheel
580.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent

Additional Features

GVWR: 3
Residual heat recirculation
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert
Aluminum Door Panel Insert
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 5 12V DC Power Outlets
Aluminum Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power front seats w/4-way lumbar support and driver seat memory
Brake Assist and Hill Descent Control
SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st
195 kgs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
2014 Audi Q7