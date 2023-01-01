$25,995+ tax & licensing
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati
905-847-0838
2014 BMW 3 Series
2014 BMW 3 Series
4dr Sdn 335i xDrive AWD
Location
Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati
2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
905-847-0838
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
163,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10271892
- VIN: wba3b9c53ef588125
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 163,000 KM
Vehicle Description
M Sport Package, 20 inch wheels, navigation, sunroof, Harmaon/kardon sound, Power memory seats. READY FOR IMMEDIATE DELIVERY All trades considered: Bikes, Cars, SUVs, etc. Easy financing, refinancing and open loan terms are payable at any time without penalties or fees. Finance for longer terms is also available.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
