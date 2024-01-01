Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>BEAUTIFUL 2014 BMW 328i xDRIVE SPORT! FULLY LOADED! SUPER CLEAN! DRIVES LIKE NEW!! LOCAL ONTARIO TRADE-IN! CALL TODAY!</p><p> </p><p>THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEICHLE IS AN <strong>ADDITIONAL $690+HST</strong>. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VAILD SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WELL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! </p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong></p><p><strong>TO CALL US 905-339-3330 </strong></p><p>We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2</p><p>PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS</p><p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>TwinOaksAuto.Com</span></p>

2014 BMW 3 Series

91,500 KM

Details Description Features

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive

Watch This Vehicle

2014 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

  1. 1721089366
  2. 1721089375
  3. 1721089384
  4. 1721089393
  5. 1721089401
  6. 1721089405
  7. 1721089413
  8. 1721089423
  9. 1721089430
  10. 1721089448
  11. 1721089457
  12. 1721089468
  13. 1721089481
  14. 1721089490
  15. 1721089498
  16. 1721089505
  17. 1721089512
  18. 1721089518
  19. 1721089526
  20. 1721089540
  21. 1721089549
  22. 1721089557
  23. 1721089572
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $690

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
91,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN wba3b3g50enr85112

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,500 KM

Vehicle Description

BEAUTIFUL 2014 BMW 328i xDRIVE SPORT! FULLY LOADED! SUPER CLEAN! DRIVES LIKE NEW!! LOCAL ONTARIO TRADE-IN! CALL TODAY!

 

THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEICHLE IS AN ADDITIONAL $690+HST. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VAILD SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! 

Financing Options Available!

TO CALL US 905-339-3330 

We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2

PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS

TwinOaksAuto.Com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Rearview Camera

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto

Used 2015 Honda Pilot Touring for sale in Oakville, ON
2015 Honda Pilot Touring 165,500 KM $18,990 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Honda Accord EX-L for sale in Oakville, ON
2006 Honda Accord EX-L 67,000 KM $8,990 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Audi A5 Premium for sale in Oakville, ON
2013 Audi A5 Premium 0 $12,990 + tax & lic

Email Twin Oaks Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-339-XXXX

(click to show)

905-339-3330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

Contact Seller
2014 BMW 3 Series