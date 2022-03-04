Menu
2014 BMW 3 Series

140,337 KM

$19,985

+ tax & licensing
$19,985

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

905-337-9339

2014 BMW 3 Series

2014 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive

2014 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-337-9339

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,985

+ taxes & licensing

140,337KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8576306
  • Stock #: 3073
  • VIN: WBA3X5C59ED243459

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black+Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,337 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRIES

Finance is available, STARTING FROM 0% SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO AWD/XDRIVE       WHITE HATCHBACK

BLUETOOTH,   NAVIGATION SYSTEMS,   HEATED FRONT & REAR SEATS

BACK UP CAMERA & SENSOR,  POWER WINDOWS & SEATS,   SPORT/ECO DRIVE MODES,  2 KEYLESS FOBS,  ALLOY RIMS,  PANORAMIC SUNROOF, AUTOMATIC TRUNK

WHITE EXTERIOR, BLACK INTERIOR WITH RED TRIM COMPLEMENT

COMES FULLY SAFETY CERTIFIED,

Unit located at, 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2

car fax available AT NO EXTRA COST

SHOWS NO PRIOR ACCIDENTS, LOCAL ONTARIO

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=XIVd4yVELjQ6B9VXFt1jd3aVMl5dRrBu

Two stores in Oakville to serve you better

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open,

9:00 A.M – 6:00 P.M WEEKDAYS,

 9:00 A.M – 4:00 P.M SATURDAYS

CLOSED SUNDAYS

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

