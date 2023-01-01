Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 BMW 3 Series

145,999 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

Contact Seller
2014 BMW 3 Series

2014 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive

Watch This Vehicle

2014 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

  1. 1676481954
  2. 1676481954
  3. 1676481954
  4. 1676481954
  5. 1676481954
  6. 1676481954
  7. 1676481954
  8. 1676481954
  9. 1676481954
  10. 1676481954
  11. 1676481954
  12. 1676481954
  13. 1676481954
  14. 1676481954
  15. 1676481954
  16. 1676481954
  17. 1676481954
  18. 1676481954
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
145,999KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9622192
  • VIN: WBA3B3C54EJ981965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,999 KM

Vehicle Description

BMW 328i X drive Luxury loaded Certified Financing Available

Runs and drives great, very clean car , and everything works

Milage 145,600 km

Automatic

NO Accidents ! see carfax here https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=%2FS0Nqs6%2BdUoV28mrND5A11V7eudCcBo6#accident-damage-section

Brown leather

Heated steering wheel, sunroof, backup camera with sensors, Bluetooth, Navigation.

Tires and breaks are fresh

2.0L 4 cyl engine

AWD X drive

Heat and AC work

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE

Price is $14,999 (plus Hst and licensing) Certified!

Only at Toronto Car Experts, if you certify this car, you will receive this car with
-Free oil change
- Free Rustproofing
- Free 3 months warranty from Global Warranty (Longer warranty available at extra cost)

To see and test drive the car please visit Toronto Car Experts at 529 Speers road Oakville ON . We work from Monday to Saturday 9 am to 6 pm.

To inquire about the car please call Rus
6-4-7-5-7-2-8-4-7-9  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Car Experts

2009 Lexus ES 350
211,699 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic
2009 Kia Rio Rio5 EX
 176,999 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic
2001 Audi A6 Quattro
 120,010 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic

Email Toronto Car Experts

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Toronto Car Experts

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

Call Dealer

647-374-XXXX

(click to show)

647-374-4006

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory