647-374-4006
2014 BMW 4 Series
2DR CPE 428I XDRIVE AWD
Location
Toronto Car Experts
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10500234
- VIN: WBA3N5C51EF717222
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 117,888 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 BMW 428i Xdrive Financing Certified
Runs and drives great, no accidents, everything works
117,500 kms
Automatic
Red exterior on black leather interior
Tires and brakes are almost new
Navigation, sunroof, heated steering, heated seats, bluetooth, climate control and many more.
4 cyl 2.0 L
AWD
Financing available for everyone with every credit score or no credit
Price is $16,999 (plus Hst and licensing) Certified
Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):
3-months/5K KMS - $399
6-months/10K KMS - $599
12 Months/20K KMS - $999
24 Months/40K KMS - $1,599
36 Months/ 70K KMS - $1,899
48 Months/90K KMS - $1,999
Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!
To see and test drive the car please visit Toronto Car Experts at 529 Speers road Oakville ON . We work from Monday to Saturday 9 am to 6 pm.
To inquire about the car please call Rus
6-4-7-5-7-2-8-4-7-9
Vehicle Features
