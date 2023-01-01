Menu
2014 BMW 4 Series

117,888 KM

Details Description Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

2014 BMW 4 Series

2014 BMW 4 Series

2DR CPE 428I XDRIVE AWD

2014 BMW 4 Series

2DR CPE 428I XDRIVE AWD

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

117,888KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10500234
  • VIN: WBA3N5C51EF717222

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 117,888 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 BMW 428i Xdrive Financing Certified 

 

Runs and drives great, no accidents,  everything works 

 

117,500 kms 

 

Automatic 

 

Red exterior on black leather interior 

 

Tires and brakes are almost new 

 

Navigation, sunroof, heated steering, heated seats, bluetooth, climate control and many more. 

 

4 cyl 2.0 L 

 

AWD 

 

Financing available for everyone with every credit score or no credit 

 

Price is $16,999 (plus Hst and licensing) Certified

 

With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options: 

 

Oil Change - $129 

 

Rust Proofing - $199

 

Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!

 

 

To see and test drive the car please visit Toronto Car Experts at 529 Speers road Oakville ON . We work from Monday to Saturday 9 am to 6 pm.

 

 

To inquire about the car please call Rus

 

6-4-7-5-7-2-8-4-7-9

 

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=6EK1e+BhdJAlu62/blYZylCbkulPMKq+&_jstate=FWmRS2Oy7xN0LF7ZFlZdASONUppZpD3ExuIMPLLVjHj9UumnLDJwnXRZ1dVcPKOzVMT8nywTQdkOYRzfb6k3ShNrg1l69VIoJveU3i3Sq25-Z8ybYQSOlllGzhERmTxg4TWh9eUXzd5Ve1HvU4zBu1icI07hZT-s9L1qhBDsZa5xpYrEM8As9xcMHgQyU_s6_s5UROMQghmRIwcsOFf8xALESfC_8KcELFWtTZKfkwB0AkRWNXzdZSDLpHGw8G1IOLvOxCBexyzcAR_y3WgSHC7TgAxu4IW_GsQ3fEsSQzpaIxbvTZlNk1jua6Z3FKhdccHa_ZxZA_i12qz1T95MGIF1qqMTHPf26rF95ZNp3zeUzlYlp_YTISSBGL27sZIanny-H0Lk-kAFzBmUmUTo4rNVc3JR1-M2MBE0RZTdbty0if4UGz7HMkH54S9vfQMZacE7D01zGIM#accident-damage-section

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Toronto Car Experts

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

Call Dealer

647-374-XXXX

(click to show)

647-374-4006

