2014 BMW 4 Series

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,488 + taxes & licensing
1 0 9 , 4 6 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10634301

Stock #: F2855A

VIN: WBA3T3C53EJ876573

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # F2855A

Mileage 109,460 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Rollover protection bars Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Immobilizer Rear Defroster Trip Computer SECURITY ALARM Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Mechanical Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive Keyless Start Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Memory Seats Power Driver Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Media / Nav / Comm CD Player am/fm Bluetooth MP3 CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort rear air Climate Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Mirror Memory Remote Entry Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Straight 6 Cylinder Engine Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Dual Air Controls Hill Ascent Control Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Removable Roof Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights Knee Air Bag Headlights-Auto-Leveling Gasoline Fuel Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags HID Xenon Headlights Passenger Airbag Sensor Passenger illuminated vanity mirror Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control

