2014 BMW 4 Series

2014 BMW 428i xDrive – Sport Interior – Very Low KMs

This beautiful and exceptionally clean 2014 BMW 428i xDrive offers the perfect balance of luxury, sport, and reliability. With very low kilometers, this coupe has been meticulously maintained and delivers a true BMW driving experience.

Equipped with xDrive all-wheel drive, it provides confident handling in all seasons. The sport interior package adds premium comfort with sport seats, refined finishes, and driver-focused design. Under the hood, the turbocharged 2.0L engine pairs with a smooth automatic transmission, delivering both power and efficiency.

Features include:

Sport interior with premium finishes
xDrive all-wheel drive system
Turbocharged 2.0L engine
Automatic transmission with sport mode
Dual-zone climate control
Power-adjustable heated seats
Sunroof
Premium sound system
Bluetooth connectivity & steering wheel controls
Alloy wheels

This 428i xDrive stands out for its condition, style, and low mileage – a rare find for BMW enthusiasts.

Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.

What's Included with Certification:

The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.

At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!

Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.

Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2

(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)

More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.

2014 BMW 4 Series

68,600 KM

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing
2014 BMW 4 Series

2DR CPE 428I XDRIVE AWD

12893018

2014 BMW 4 Series

2DR CPE 428I XDRIVE AWD

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
68,600KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBA3N5C59EF716075

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 68,600 KM

2014 BMW 428i xDrive – Sport Interior – Very Low KMs

This beautiful and exceptionally clean 2014 BMW 428i xDrive offers the perfect balance of luxury, sport, and reliability. With very low kilometers, this coupe has been meticulously maintained and delivers a true BMW driving experience.

Equipped with xDrive all-wheel drive, it provides confident handling in all seasons. The sport interior package adds premium comfort with sport seats, refined finishes, and driver-focused design. Under the hood, the turbocharged 2.0L engine pairs with a smooth automatic transmission, delivering both power and efficiency.

Features include:

  • Sport interior with premium finishes

  • xDrive all-wheel drive system

  • Turbocharged 2.0L engine

  • Automatic transmission with sport mode

  • Dual-zone climate control

  • Power-adjustable heated seats

  • Sunroof

  • Premium sound system

  • Bluetooth connectivity & steering wheel controls

  • Alloy wheels

This 428i xDrive stands out for its condition, style, and low mileage – a rare find for BMW enthusiasts.

Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.

What’s Included with Certification:

  • The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
  • A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
  • The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.

At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!

Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.

Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2


(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)

More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2014 BMW 4 Series