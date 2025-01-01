$17,990+ taxes & licensing
2014 BMW 4 Series
2DR CPE 428I XDRIVE AWD
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$17,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 68,600 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 BMW 428i xDrive – Sport Interior – Very Low KMs
This beautiful and exceptionally clean 2014 BMW 428i xDrive offers the perfect balance of luxury, sport, and reliability. With very low kilometers, this coupe has been meticulously maintained and delivers a true BMW driving experience.
Equipped with xDrive all-wheel drive, it provides confident handling in all seasons. The sport interior package adds premium comfort with sport seats, refined finishes, and driver-focused design. Under the hood, the turbocharged 2.0L engine pairs with a smooth automatic transmission, delivering both power and efficiency.
Features include:
Sport interior with premium finishes
xDrive all-wheel drive system
Turbocharged 2.0L engine
Automatic transmission with sport mode
Dual-zone climate control
Power-adjustable heated seats
Sunroof
Premium sound system
Bluetooth connectivity & steering wheel controls
Alloy wheels
This 428i xDrive stands out for its condition, style, and low mileage – a rare find for BMW enthusiasts.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto
Twin Oaks Auto
