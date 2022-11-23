2014 BMW 535

$25,988 + taxes & licensing 9 2 , 4 8 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9445672

9445672 Stock #: 22731AB

22731AB VIN: WBA5B3C57ED534036

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22731AB

Mileage 92,489 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.