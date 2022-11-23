Menu
2014 BMW 535

92,489 KM

Details Features

$25,988

+ tax & licensing
$25,988

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2014 BMW 535

2014 BMW 535

535i xDrive LOW KM | LEATHER SEATS | POWER MOONROOF

2014 BMW 535

535i xDrive LOW KM | LEATHER SEATS | POWER MOONROOF

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

$25,988

+ taxes & licensing

92,489KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9445672
  Stock #: 22731AB
  VIN: WBA5B3C57ED534036

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22731AB
  • Mileage 92,489 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

