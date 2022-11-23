$25,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,988
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
866-608-5503
2014 BMW 535
2014 BMW 535
535i xDrive LOW KM | LEATHER SEATS | POWER MOONROOF
Location
The Humberview Group
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4
866-608-5503
$25,988
+ taxes & licensing
92,489KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9445672
- Stock #: 22731AB
- VIN: WBA5B3C57ED534036
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22731AB
- Mileage 92,489 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
Oakville Toyota
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4