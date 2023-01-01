$15,999+ tax & licensing
647-374-4006
2014 BMW X3
AWD 4dr xDrive28i
Location
Toronto Car Experts
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,999
- Listing ID: 10029678
- VIN: 5UXWX9C5XE0D22798
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 157,999 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 BMW X3 28i Xdrive Certified Financing
Runs and drives great, no problems everything works
The car is located in our showroom and financing is available
Automatic
157,999 kms
NO Accidents! See carfax here https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=sgUG2iQrYve8DGwUh9YjJR2OnVPiANfu
Panoramic roof, Navigation, leather, Bluetooth, Camera w park assist, climate control, heated seats and many more
2 keys
5 seater
4 cyl 2.0 L engine
AWD - Xdrive
Certified and ready to go
Price is $15,999 (plus Hst and licensing) Certified!
With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:
Oil Change - $129
Rust Proofing - $199
Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):
3-months/5K KMS - $379
6-months/10K KMS - $599
12 Months/20K KMS - $939
24 Months/40K KMS - $1,399
36 Months/ 60K KMS - $1,799
Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!
