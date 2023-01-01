Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 BMW X3

157,999 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

Contact Seller
2014 BMW X3

2014 BMW X3

AWD 4dr xDrive28i

Watch This Vehicle

2014 BMW X3

AWD 4dr xDrive28i

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

  1. 1685897907
  2. 1685897231
  3. 1685897231
  4. 1685897231
  5. 1685897231
  6. 1685897231
  7. 1685897230
  8. 1685897231
  9. 1685897231
  10. 1685897230
  11. 1685897230
  12. 1685897230
  13. 1685897230
  14. 1685897230
  15. 1685897231
  16. 1685897230
  17. 1685897231
  18. 1685897229
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
157,999KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10029678
  • VIN: 5UXWX9C5XE0D22798

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,999 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 BMW X3 28i Xdrive Certified Financing 

 

Runs and drives great, no problems everything works 

 

The car is located in our showroom and financing is available 

 

Automatic 

 

157,999 kms 

 

NO Accidents! See carfax here https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=sgUG2iQrYve8DGwUh9YjJR2OnVPiANfu

 

Panoramic roof, Navigation, leather, Bluetooth, Camera w park assist, climate control, heated seats and many more 

 

2 keys 

 

5 seater 

 

4 cyl 2.0 L engine 

 

AWD - Xdrive 

 

Certified and ready to go 

 

Price is $15,999 (plus Hst and licensing) Certified!

 

With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:

 

Oil Change - $129

 

Rust Proofing - $199

 

Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):

3-months/5K KMS - $379

6-months/10K KMS - $599

12 Months/20K KMS - $939

24 Months/40K KMS - $1,399

36 Months/ 60K KMS - $1,799

 

Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Car Experts

2016 Volkswagen Tigu...
 195,999 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic
2010 BMW 5 Series 53...
 188,600 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
2008 Honda Civic LX
 314,999 KM
$2,999 + tax & lic

Email Toronto Car Experts

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Toronto Car Experts

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

Call Dealer

647-374-XXXX

(click to show)

647-374-4006

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory