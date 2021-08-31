Menu
2014 BMW X6

156,141 KM

Details Description Features

$31,999

+ tax & licensing
Deals on Wheels Auto

905-815-0333

xDrive35i

Location

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-815-0333

156,141KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7840029
  • Stock #: 86
  • VIN: 5UXFG2C54E0C42906

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 156,141 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully open loan, HST and licensing are extra

Finance deals are subject to a $599 finance charge. Financing up to 96 Months depending on year of the car. We are the credit rebuilding specialists. Rebuild your credit while you drive your dream vehicle.

**THIS VEHICLE CAN BE CERTIFIED AND E-TESTED FOR AN ADDITIONAL $799.00**

If not Certified & E-tested, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be: "Not Drivable, Not E-tested, and Not Certified"

EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE, ask us about our many different Warranty packages, consider our coverage applies anywhere in Canada & U.S.A.

All trade-ins are welcome.

We are located at 1155 Speers Road, Oakville, Ontario, L6L 2X5.  Sales Department Hours: Mon-Fri 10:00am - 7:00pm Sat: 10:00am - 6:00pm. While every reasonable effort is made to the ensure accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages.  Please verify any information with Deals on Wheels Auto.

Thank you for your trust

DEALS ON WHEELS AUTO

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

