289-837-1234
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
AUTO Sdn 1LT SAFETY CERTIFED NO ACCIDENT BLUE TOOT
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8140231
- Stock #: 2977
- VIN: 1G1PC5SB4E7249412
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 143,051 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO 4DR SEDAN GAS SAVER 1.4L BLUE TOOTH ,NO ACCIDENT POWER GROUP (WINDOWS, MIRRORS, LOCKS) KEYLESS WITH CRUISE CONTROL,ICE COLD A/C IN GREAT CONDITION, SAFETY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST
GREY EXTERIOR ON GREY INTERIOR Comes fully certified AT NO EXTRA COST
CLEAN CAR FAX SHOWS NO ACCIDENT
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=luv5SDwXoNIzaln0BD7msbs87phnUPih
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE
WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
Vehicle Features
