2014 Chevrolet Malibu

207,050 KM

Details Description

$4,450

+ tax & licensing
$4,450

+ taxes & licensing

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

2014 Chevrolet Malibu

2014 Chevrolet Malibu

***Backup Camera***Leather Seats***

2014 Chevrolet Malibu

***Backup Camera***Leather Seats***

Location

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

1071 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

647-542-7562

$4,450

+ taxes & licensing

207,050KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6173028
  • Stock #: fk182
  • VIN: 1G11C5SL6EF228453

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Granite Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # fk182
  • Mileage 207,050 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Chevrolet Malibu LT Sedan Automatic :***Backup Camera***Leather Seats**** Automatic transmission* Backup Camera* Bluetooth* Aux input/ Ipod input* A/C* Leather Seats* Power Seats* Heated Seats* Cruise Control* Alloy Rims* Keyless Entry* Power Windows* Traction control------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------******This Vehicle is sold as is and according to the laws we must indicate this statement********Sold As-is. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. $4450+hst +licensingUCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com for the best deals around you.Contact : 6475427562Fahad Khan United Motorz inc.www.unitedmotorz.com1071 Speers road Oakville, L6L 2X5 #1F-----------------------------------------------------

