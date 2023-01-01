Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chevrolet Trax

154,303 KM

Details Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Trax

2014 Chevrolet Trax

LTZ

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Trax

LTZ

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

  1. 10545420
  2. 10545420
  3. 10545420
  4. 10545420
  5. 10545420
  6. 10545420
  7. 10545420
  8. 10545420
  9. 10545420
  10. 10545420
Contact Seller

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
154,303KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10545420
  • Stock #: D3T912B
  • VIN: 3GNCJNSB8EL116487

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # D3T912B
  • Mileage 154,303 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

2014 Chevrolet Trax ...
 154,303 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Explorer ST
 47,659 KM
$51,997 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Edge SEL S...
 68,313 KM
$26,300 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oak-Land Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-3273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory