Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Dodge Charger

161,581 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Charger

2014 Dodge Charger

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Dodge Charger

SXT

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

  1. 8916892
  2. 8916892
  3. 8916892
  4. 8916892
  5. 8916892
  6. 8916892
  7. 8916892
  8. 8916892
  9. 8916892
  10. 8916892
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

161,581KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8916892
  • Stock #: P6398
  • VIN: 2C3CDXHG7EH304638

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P6398
  • Mileage 161,581 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
CD Player
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

2020 Ford F-150
34,438 KM
$54,877 + tax & lic
2014 Porsche Panamer...
 152,017 KM
$45,900 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150
55,347 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-3273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory