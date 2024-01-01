$11,990+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
30th Anniversary
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
30th Anniversary
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$11,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and spacious family vehicle? Look no further than this 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan 30th Anniversary, available now at Twin Oaks Auto. This grey minivan is loaded with features and ready to take on your next adventure. The spacious interior boasts black leather seating, perfect for long drives with the family. This Grand Caravan is powered by a reliable 6-cylinder engine, providing plenty of power for all your family needs.
This 30th Anniversary edition comes equipped with all the bells and whistles, including a rearview camera for added safety, Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling, and a DVD entertainment system to keep the kids entertained during long drives. With its comfortable interior, convenient features, and reliable performance, this Dodge Grand Caravan is the perfect choice for busy families on the go.
Here are five features that are sure to turn heads:
- 30th Anniversary Edition: This limited edition model offers unique styling and premium features.
- Rearview Camera: Enjoy added peace of mind and safety with this valuable feature.
- DVD Entertainment System: Keep the kids entertained on long drives with this must-have feature.
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Enjoy hands-free calling and music streaming.
- Alloy Wheels: Add a touch of style and sophistication to your ride.
Stop by Twin Oaks Auto today to see this incredible Grand Caravan for yourself!
THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEICHLE IS AN ADDITIONAL $690+HST. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VAILD SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!!
Financing Options Available!
TO CALL US 905-339-3330
We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2
PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS
TwinOaksAuto.Com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto
Email Twin Oaks Auto
Twin Oaks Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-339-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-339-3330