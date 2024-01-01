Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and spacious family vehicle? Look no further than this 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan 30th Anniversary, available now at Twin Oaks Auto. This grey minivan is loaded with features and ready to take on your next adventure. The spacious interior boasts black leather seating, perfect for long drives with the family. This Grand Caravan is powered by a reliable 6-cylinder engine, providing plenty of power for all your family needs.</p><p>This 30th Anniversary edition comes equipped with all the bells and whistles, including a rearview camera for added safety, Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling, and a DVD entertainment system to keep the kids entertained during long drives. With its comfortable interior, convenient features, and reliable performance, this Dodge Grand Caravan is the perfect choice for busy families on the go.</p><p>Here are five features that are sure to turn heads:</p><ul><li><strong>30th Anniversary Edition:</strong> This limited edition model offers unique styling and premium features.</li><li><strong>Rearview Camera:</strong> Enjoy added peace of mind and safety with this valuable feature.</li><li><strong>DVD Entertainment System:</strong> Keep the kids entertained on long drives with this must-have feature.</li><li><strong>Bluetooth Connectivity:</strong> Enjoy hands-free calling and music streaming.</li><li><strong>Alloy Wheels:</strong> Add a touch of style and sophistication to your ride.</li></ul><p>Stop by Twin Oaks Auto today to see this incredible Grand Caravan for yourself!</p><p>THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEICHLE IS AN <strong>ADDITIONAL $690+HST</strong>. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VAILD SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WELL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! </p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong></p><p><strong>TO CALL US 905-339-3330 </strong></p><p>We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2</p><p>PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS</p><p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>TwinOaksAuto.Com</span></p><p><em> </em></p>

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

Good Condition
  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 0

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Mirrors

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera

DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth

Alloy Wheels

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330

