Recent Arrival!

2 Row StowN Go w/Tailgate Seats, 2nd Row Buckets w/Fold-In-Floor, Black Side Roof Rails, Body Colour Bodyside Moulding, Body Colour Door Handles, Easy Clean Floor Mats, Floor Console w/Cupholder, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, Quick Order Package 29G SXT, StowN Go Badge, Sunscreen Glass, SXT Badge.

Silver 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 4D Passenger Van 3.6L V6 24V VVT 6-Speed Automatic FWD

AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. This vehicle does not qualify for AutoIQs 7-Day Money Back Guarantee

The buyer of this vehicle will be responsible for all costs associated with passing a Ministry of Transportation Safety Inspection, which is needed to license a vehicle in the Province of Ontario. We are offering this vehicle at a reduced price, as the buyer will be responsible for all costs associated with making this vehicle roadworthy. We have not inspected this vehicle mechanically and do not know what repairs/costs are involved in getting it roadworthy. It may or may not have mechanical, cosmetic, safety and/or emissions issues. By allowing you to choose where and how you want the certifications completed, you have an opportunity to save money!

SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors and omissions excepted.

*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

194,891 KM

$5,949

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT

12709857

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

Used
194,891KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBGXER101591

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P7097XZ
  • Mileage 194,891 KM

Recent Arrival!


2 Row Stow'N Go w/Tailgate Seats, 2nd Row Buckets w/Fold-In-Floor, Black Side Roof Rails, Body Colour Bodyside Moulding, Body Colour Door Handles, Easy Clean Floor Mats, Floor Console w/Cupholder, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, Quick Order Package 29G SXT, Stow'N Go Badge, Sunscreen Glass, SXT Badge.

Silver 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 4D Passenger Van 3.6L V6 24V VVT 6-Speed Automatic FWD



AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. This vehicle does not qualify for AutoIQ's 7-Day Money Back Guarantee



The buyer of this vehicle will be responsible for all costs associated with passing a Ministry of Transportation Safety Inspection, which is needed to license a vehicle in the Province of Ontario. We are offering this vehicle at a reduced price, as the buyer will be responsible for all costs associated with making this vehicle roadworthy. We have not inspected this vehicle mechanically and do not know what repairs/costs are involved in getting it roadworthy. It may or may not have mechanical, cosmetic, safety and/or emissions issues. By allowing you to choose where and how you want the certifications completed, you have an opportunity to save money!



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors and omissions excepted.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

CD Player

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520

Oak-Land Ford

289-277-8520

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan