2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

177,224 KM

Details Description Features

$6,899

+ tax & licensing
$6,899

+ taxes & licensing

Eleanor Motors

905-867-0505

SXT

SXT

Location

Eleanor Motors

1058 South Service Rd E, Oakville, ON L6J 2X3

905-867-0505

177,224KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6046074
  • Stock #: 491
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG9ER218921

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 491
  • Mileage 177,224 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT

- $6899 + HST and Licensing 


This vehicle is safety certified.


Carfax: 


https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=DCEzw4%2fzjbI7BZM6FN1LmELIF6aF7RL4


Ask about my cars for sale!


We take trade ins!


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eleanor Motors

Eleanor Motors

1058 South Service Rd E, Oakville, ON L6J 2X3

