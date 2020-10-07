+ taxes & licensing
905-867-0505
1058 South Service Rd E, Oakville, ON L6J 2X3
905-867-0505
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT
- $6899 + HST and Licensing
This vehicle is safety certified.
Carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=DCEzw4%2fzjbI7BZM6FN1LmELIF6aF7RL4
Ask about my cars for sale!
We take trade ins!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1058 South Service Rd E, Oakville, ON L6J 2X3