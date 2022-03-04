2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,495 + taxes & licensing 1 5 0 , 5 0 3 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8473647

8473647 Stock #: 5283

5283 VIN: 2c4rdgbg6er302775

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 150,503 KM

Vehicle Features Packages SE/1 OWNER/NO REPORTED DAMAGES/STOW&GO Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Trailer Hitch Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Split Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm CD Player SiriusXM Radio Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Knee Air Bag

