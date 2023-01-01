$14,700+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
AUTO 7SEAT NO ACCIDENT 2 SET OF TIRES SAFETY
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9610672
- Stock #: 3283
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG2ER283576
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 131,463 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
AUTO 7 passenger van, CLEAN CAR FAX 2ND SET OF RIMS + WINTER TIRES , A/C,SAFETY INCLUDED, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRROS , POWER LOCKS,
CLEAN CAR FAX available please check the link
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=2+G2BhabU/MJAmbP6ImqwXk2Dy0yKMYG
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE /////////
Vehicle Features
