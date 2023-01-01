Menu
2014 Dodge Journey

170,850 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

2014 Dodge Journey

2014 Dodge Journey

FWD 4DR SXT

2014 Dodge Journey

FWD 4DR SXT

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

170,850KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10103199
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG1ET227253

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 170,850 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Dodge Journey SXT FWD Financing Available 

 

Amazing condition, functions perfectly, everything works. Sunroof, TPMS Sytem, heated seats, climate control, power locks & windows, navigation, DVD, two sets of keys. Rebuilt status.

 

170,850 km 

 

Automatic transmission

 

Front Wheel Drive

 

3.6l 6cyl engine 

 

CARFAX:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=O+tjfr5JPOjUxoVlLFSgSYL4B5fUi43l#accident-damage-section

 

VIN 3C4PDCCG1ET227253

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE ! 

 

Certified and ready to go 

 

Price is $7,999 (plus HST and licensing) Certified!

 

With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:

Oil Change - $129

Rust Proofing - $199

Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):

3-months/5K KMS - $379

6-months/10K KMS - $599

12 Months/20K KMS - $939

24 Months/40K KMS - $1,399

36 Months/ 60K KMS - $1,799

Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!

 

READ IMPORTANT:

This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON

between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 1am to 4pm Sat. 

 

Test drives are available BY APPOINTMENT ONLY after viewing the car in the showroom and liking it.

 

Call Rus for inquiries +1_6_4_7_5_7_2_8_4_7_9

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Toronto Car Experts

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

