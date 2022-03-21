$11,998+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Journey
FWD 4dr Canada Value Pkg
645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
81,709KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8965015
- VIN: 3c4pdcab8et113483
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,709 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Knee Air Bag
