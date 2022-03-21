Menu
2014 Dodge Journey

81,709 KM

Details Features

$11,998

+ tax & licensing
$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

365-292-5622

FWD 4dr Canada Value Pkg

FWD 4dr Canada Value Pkg

Location

We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9

365-292-5622

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

81,709KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8965015
  • VIN: 3c4pdcab8et113483

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,709 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Knee Air Bag

