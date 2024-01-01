Menu
2014 Ford Edge

220,550 KM

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
220,550KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMDK4JC3EBB14796

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 220,550 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

