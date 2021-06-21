Menu
2014 Ford Escape

233,986 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

2014 Ford Escape

2014 Ford Escape

SE

2014 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

233,986KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7529818
  • Stock #: 4949
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GX0EUE30224

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey Cloth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 233,986 KM

Vehicle Description

*** VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)***

We are Located ***595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE, ONTARIO***

INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     

* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)

* A FREE (24 MONTH 24,000 KMS) POWER TRAIN WARRANTY $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE

*CARPROOF REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE

ASKING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING CHARGES.

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!

WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR....

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

Office: 905-844-7100

Sam:   416-805-7500

Rob:    416-990-5016

Vehicle Features

CAMERA/HEATED SEATS/NO ACCIDENT RECORDS
Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

