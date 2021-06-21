2014 Ford Escape

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey Cloth

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 233,986 KM

Vehicle Features Packages CAMERA/HEATED SEATS/NO ACCIDENT RECORDS Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Temporary spare tire Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Anti-Theft System Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Turbocharged Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

