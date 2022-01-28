Menu
2014 Ford Escape

123,594 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

AUTO BLUE TOOTH CAMERA NO ACCIDENT SAFETY

2014 Ford Escape

AUTO BLUE TOOTH CAMERA NO ACCIDENT SAFETY

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

123,594KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8157589
  • Stock #: 2997
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GX4EUD53857

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,594 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO, 5DR SUV, LOCAL ONTARIO NO ACCIDENT,BACK UP CAMERA, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, BLUE TOOTH, A/C,KEYLESS

SAFETY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST

WHITE  EXTERIOR ON  BEIGE INTERIOR

Comes fully certified AT NO EXTRA COST

CLEAN CAR FAX LOW KM LOCAL ONTARIO https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=IIZyaGZMey75a87Og9gCAyYn6WZ%2bdkxf

WE  HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

