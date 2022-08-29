Menu
2014 Ford Escape

119,186 KM

Details Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2014 Ford Escape

2014 Ford Escape

Titanium | 4x4 | Leather | Back Up Camera !!

2014 Ford Escape

Titanium | 4x4 | Leather | Back Up Camera !!

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

119,186KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9178579
  Stock #: P6390A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J93EUD27331

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,186 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

