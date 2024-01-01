$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford F-150
XLT
2014 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
125,636KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1ET8EKG37618
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # P6932XZ
- Mileage 125,636 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Oak-Land Ford
289-277-8520
2014 Ford F-150