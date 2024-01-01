Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Ford F-150

125,636 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

  1. 11419601
  2. 11419601
  3. 11419601
  4. 11419601
  5. 11419601
  6. 11419601
  7. 11419601
  8. 11419601
  9. 11419601
  10. 11419601
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
125,636KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1ET8EKG37618

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P6932XZ
  • Mileage 125,636 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

Used 2015 Ford Escape Titanium for sale in Oakville, ON
2015 Ford Escape Titanium 117,129 KM $16,000 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE/SXT for sale in Oakville, ON
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE/SXT 116,522 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Progressiv Quattro for sale in Oakville, ON
2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Progressiv Quattro 125,470 KM $22,587 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oak-Land Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-277-XXXX

(click to show)

289-277-8520

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

289-277-8520

Contact Seller
2014 Ford F-150