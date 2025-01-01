Menu
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY AUTO, 4X4, NO ACCIDENT, SUNROOF BACKUP CAMERA, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, COOLED SEATS, BLUETOOTH POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, CLEAN CAR FAX; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE FOR SAFETY & 3 MONTHS/ 5,000 KM DRIVERS SHIELD WARRANTY FROM LUBRICO ADD ONLY $699+TAX Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER /////////Financing available some conditions apply///// 2014 Ford F-150

157,624 KM

$19,500

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford F-150

AUTO NO ACCIDENT 4X4 SUNROOF BACKUP CAMERA H-SEATS

2014 Ford F-150

AUTO NO ACCIDENT 4X4 SUNROOF BACKUP CAMERA H-SEATS

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
157,624KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1ET3EFC54596

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,624 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY 

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY 

AUTO, 4X4, NO ACCIDENT, SUNROOF, BACKUP CAMERA, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, COOLED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, 

 

CLEAN CAR FAX; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE 

 

FOR SAFETY & 3 MONTHS/ 5,000 KM DRIVERS SHIELD WARRANTY FROM LUBRICO ADD ONLY $699+TAX 

 

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED 

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER 

/////////Financing available some conditions apply///// 

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE /////////

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234

$19,500

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2014 Ford F-150