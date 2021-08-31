Menu
2014 Ford F-150

178,496 KM

Details Description Features

Make it Yours
Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCrew 157" XTR LONG BOX SAFETY NO ACCIDENT

2014 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCrew 157" XTR LONG BOX SAFETY NO ACCIDENT

Location

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

178,496KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7977518
  • Stock #: 2926
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET7EFC10567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 178,496 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available  STARTING FROM 0% SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

4X4 XTR,4DOOR SUPER CREW WITH LONG BOX , Auto  NO ACCIDENT

WILL INSTALL NEW 4 BRAKES(PADS+ ROTORS) AT NO EXTRA COST

BLUE TOOTH WITH MICROSOFT SYNC

,POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS KEYLESS   COMES FULLY SAFETY CERTIFERD, TOW HITCH + FREQUENCY BRAKES,REVERSE SNSORS,BACK UP CAMERA

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2

NICE COMBINATION BLACK  EXTERIOR ON GREY INTERIOR

NO ACCIDENT CAR FAX VERIFIED

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=i4l2PP2jOhHxBD%2fo8gk74nUtYevsLBLm

WE  HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Warranty Available
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

