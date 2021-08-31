2014 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,999 + taxes & licensing 1 7 8 , 4 9 6 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7977518

7977518 Stock #: 2926

2926 VIN: 1FTFW1ET7EFC10567

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 178,496 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Exterior Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Warranty Warranty Available Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Turbocharged Conventional Spare Tire

