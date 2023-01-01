$9,495+ tax & licensing
$9,495
+ taxes & licensing
Terminal Motors
416-527-0101
2014 Ford Fiesta
Location
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
160,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 160,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 FORD FIESTA HATCH BACK (GAS SAVER)
1.6L 4 CYLINDER ENGINE.
CLEAN CAR INSIDE/OUT. RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT WITH NO ANY ISSUES.
?BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. ITS READY TO GO!
?WARRANTY UP TO 3 YEARS OPTIONS ARE AVAILABLE!
# NEW BRAKES JUST INSTALLED
# BALL JOINT
# FRESH OIL CHANGE
# FREE CARFAX
EQUIPPED WITH:
-HEATED SEATS
-BLUETOOTH
-AUTO ON/OFF LIGHTS
-USB / AUX
-LEATHER STEERING WHEEL
AND MORE
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ANY TYPE OF CREDIT.
PRICE + HST NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES.
PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.
