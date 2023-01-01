Menu
2014 Ford Fiesta

160,000 KM

$9,495

+ tax & licensing
$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

Terminal Motors

416-527-0101

2014 Ford Fiesta

2014 Ford Fiesta

2014 Ford Fiesta

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

160,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10325538

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER.. NO ACCIDENT.. CERTIFIED

2014 FORD FIESTA HATCH BACK (GAS SAVER)
1.6L 4 CYLINDER ENGINE.

CLEAN CAR INSIDE/OUT. RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT WITH NO ANY ISSUES.

?BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. ITS READY TO GO!

?WARRANTY UP TO 3 YEARS OPTIONS ARE AVAILABLE!

# NEW BRAKES JUST INSTALLED
# BALL JOINT
# FRESH OIL CHANGE
# FREE CARFAX

EQUIPPED WITH:
-HEATED SEATS
-BLUETOOTH
-AUTO ON/OFF LIGHTS
-USB / AUX
-LEATHER STEERING WHEEL
AND MORE

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ANY TYPE OF CREDIT.

PRICE + HST NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES.

PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.

TERMINAL MOTORS
1421 SPEERS RD, OAKVILLE 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Terminal Motors

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-XXXX

416-527-0101

