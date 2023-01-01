Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Ford Fiesta

128,295 KM

Details Features

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Ford Fiesta

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Fiesta

SE

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

  1. 10670040
  2. 10670040
  3. 10670040
  4. 10670040
  5. 10670040
  6. 10670040
  7. 10670040
  8. 10670040
  9. 10670040
  10. 10670040
Contact Seller

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
128,295KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FADP4EJ1EM198815

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 128,295 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Powertrain

5 Speed Manual

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

Used 2021 Ford Ranger XLT for sale in Oakville, ON
2021 Ford Ranger XLT 33,613 KM $42,877 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Escape SE Se | Alloy Wheels | Reserve Camera System!! for sale in Oakville, ON
2015 Ford Escape SE Se | Alloy Wheels | Reserve Camera System!! 138,807 KM $12,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford F-150 XLT FX4 Pkg | 3.5 L Ecoboost | Navigation | You Safety You Save!! for sale in Oakville, ON
2017 Ford F-150 XLT FX4 Pkg | 3.5 L Ecoboost | Navigation | You Safety You Save!! 216,975 KM $22,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oak-Land Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-3273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Fiesta